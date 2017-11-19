Jackson Police search for missing developmentally disabled man
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police needs your assistance in locating a developmentally disabled adult male. The male is missing from 23 Morning Dew Cove.
According to Jackson Police, On November 19th at 1:40 p.m. they responded to there for the report of a missing person.
The missing adult is Jason Gilley, a 5’6” white male who weighs approximately 160- 200 lbs.
He has short red hair and a red beard. Jason was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.
If you’ve seen Jason, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or 911.