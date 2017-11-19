USJ Holiday Mart brings out thousands while raising money for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but the city of Jackson is already in the holiday shopping spirit.

With more than 100 vendors and three different floors of holiday cheer, the Carl Perkins Civic Center transforms into a holiday wonderland.

“I’ve got bags, my arms are full back here,” said Kelli Bryan. who comes to the market every year. “We start at the top, and work our way to the bottom.”

University School of Jackson’s Holiday Mart attracts thousands of shoppers each year, and organizers like Kristin Londe say it’s a way to get into the spirit while giving back to the community.

“It’s an extreme way for us to be able to provide this event to the community and be able to fund raise for our children at the same time,” said Kristen Londe, chair of the holiday mart.

For many families the holiday mart is a time to get together and celebrate.

“It’s pretty much a family tradition that we come every year,” Bryan said. “We love to see all the different vendors.”

Vendors from across the area sell everything from home-baked goods to clothing items, but say it wouldn’t be possible without community support.

“USJ supports us, we support USJ and it’s just a great time to come down and bring your wears because retail is here this weekend,” said J Kent Freeman, owner of Floral Design and Gift.

While for some the holiday mart is a time to get shopping done under one roof, for others it’s about embracing the holiday season.

“It’s an exciting time because it’s almost Christmas,” Bryan said.

The holiday mart is USJ’s largest fundraiser of the year.

This was the 47th year for the event and organizers say they are already making plans for next year.