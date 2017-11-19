Weekend storm damage reported in North Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Video was sent in by News Tipster Tom Lewelling in north Jackson showing wind damage at around 5:30 pm on Saturday during the weekend storms.

He said the damage happened on his property that caused his roof to come off.

According to reports, wind gusts got up to over 40 miles an hour in some places.

Many power outages were reported in areas such as Madison and Crockett county.

Gibson Electric officials said crew members restored power to all customers just after 9:30 pm Saturday.