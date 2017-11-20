2 charged in Henderson Co., McNairy Co. bank robberies

JACKSON, Tenn. — A federal grand jury on Monday charged two defendants for allegedly robbing two banks in two separate counties in West Tennessee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment, Gene Allen Howell, 36, of Selmer, and Janet Nicole Thompson, 36, of Enville, robbed the Home Banking Company in Finger on Aug. 25, according to a release from the office of D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Several months later on Oct. 14, the defendants robbed the Peoples Bank in Reagan, according to the release.

During each robbery, Howell reportedly brandished a weapon.

Howell and Thompson are charged with two counts of bank robbery. Howell is also charged with possessing and discharging a firearm during crime of violence.

If convicted, each defendant will face up to 20 years in federal prison for each of the individual robbery counts. Howell will face up to life in federal prison for discharging firearms during the robberies, according to the release.

