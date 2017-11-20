Bank robbery suspects could face 20 years in federal prison

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney held a news conference Monday related to recent bank robberies in Henderson County and McNairy County.

A federal grand jury has charged two defendants for allegedly robbing two banks in two separate counties in West Tennessee.

According to the indictment, Gene Allen Howell and Janet Nicole Simpson robbed the Home Banking Company in Finger in August, then the Peoples Bank in Reagan in October.

“These were small community banks that were targeted, and those employees and citizens that were working there at that bank were threatened,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee D. Michael Dunavant.

Howell and Thompson are charged with two counts of bank robbery. Howell is also charged with possessing and discharging a firearm.

If convicted, each defendant will face up to 20 years in federal prison. Howell will face life for firing shots during the robberies.

“These are the type of offenses, because banks are federally insured deposit institutions, the FBI responds quickly,” Dunavant said. “We take them very seriously. We have a very firm resolve to deal with these resolutely.”

During the investigation, agents seized two pistols including a .45 caliber. According to the indictment, the ammunition in the pistol was the same make and manufacture as the casing found at the Reagan bank.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Henderson County and McNairy County sheriff’s offices.

“I want to thank all of our local and federal law enforcement officials for coming together, solving these crimes so quickly,” Dunavant said.