BREAKING: Tyson Foods to create 1,500 jobs in Humboldt

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest food processing companies, announced Monday morning that the company will bring new operations to Humboldt, creating more than 1,500 jobs.

The company will invest over $300 million in Humboldt, which represents Tyson’s biggest investment in Tennessee and the single largest investment in Gibson County’s history, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Tyson currently has four facilities in Tennessee and employs around 5,000 Tennesseans, according to the release.

Gov. Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Tyson Foods Inc. announced the investment Monday in the release.

Tyson will locate the new facility on the Select Tennessee Certified Gibson County Industrial Park North site in Humboldt, according to the release. The new facility will operate as a tray pack facility, which will include a hatchery, processing facility and feed mill. The facility is set to be fully operational by 2019.

Tyson produces chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands, the release states.

“I want to thank Tyson Foods for choosing Humboldt as the location for its new operations and for creating 1,500 new jobs in Gibson County,” Gov. Haslam said in the release. “The new facility will be Tyson’s fifth location in Tennessee and it means a great deal that a company of this magnitude continues to grow its footprint in our state. I appreciate Tyson for its continued commitment to Tennessee and for helping us get one step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“Today’s announcement that Tyson Foods will invest $300 million and create 1,500 jobs is great news for the people of Gibson County,” U.S. Sen. Bob Corker said in the release. “Companies continue to thrive in Tennessee because of our strong business climate and commitment to workforce development, and I applaud Governor Haslam and Commissioner Rolfe for all they do to make investments like this possible.”

