Brief Warm Up Starts Today!

Weather Update:

We’ll after a very cold and frosty start, temperatures will increase quickly this morning through the 30s and 40s. We’ll top out around 55°F this afternoon as winds shift out of the south later as high pressure moves off to the south and east of West Tennessee. This will help temperatures warm through Tuesday as well before another reinforcing shot of cold arctic air arrives by Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving still looks quiet weather wise, though it will start very chilly lows may dip into the upper 20s again. We’ll be on a roller coaster all week with temperatures, though the forecast stays dry all week. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 Midday at 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.

