Carroll Co. liquor store burglary suspects appear in court

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Four men charged with aggravated burglary and leading police on a high-speed chase return to court.

Leland Crawford, Cordarrel Logan, Derrius Lott and Laverne Luellen are accused of breaking into a Carroll County liquor store, stealing a car and leading police on a chase spanning multiple counties.

Logan’s attorney says prosecutors filed a motion to have the suspects tried together, but defense attorneys want them tried separately.

“The state will make an offer, and if they make an offer we accept, the case will be disposed of,” said Neil Thompson, Logan’s attorney. “If not, then we will have a jury trial, and at the end of that jury trial they will either be guilty or not guilty.”

The suspects are set to return for a court appearance Jan. 8.