Drive-thru Christmas Wonderland light show opens Nov 21

JACKSON, Tenn — Get in the holiday spirit with a Christmas extravaganza, and what better way than enjoying a light show at the ballpark.

Although many were hoping to head over to the Ballpark at Jackson, Friday to experience the light show, but plans were put on hold. Crews have been working around the clock to make sure the light show is one of the best Christmas events Jackson has seen. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was able to get an exclusive sneak peek before opening day.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Ballpark at Jackson.

“I think it’s something that when people see it it’s going to be a lot of fun and I think it’s going to be something that people are going to want to go to multiple times,” Jackson Generals Team President, Jason Compton said.

For the first time ever Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland comes to West Tennessee.

“Shadrack does these displays really all over the country and we’re just lucky enough now to be added to their list of cities that they come to,” Compton said.

Compton gave a preview of the light show before opening day.

“The show is setup into 2 different parts the first part that you’ll go through is completely synchronized to Christmas music,” Compton said. “There will be a radio station that you’ll tune into when you come through the show and the lights will be completely choreographed with the music.”

The second part of the show is Santa’s Safari filled with animated displays, and hundreds to thousands of LED lights.

“We’re just very excited about having a display like this setup here in Jackson for Jackson and all of West Tennessee to enjoy,” Compton said.

Compton said starting Thanksgiving night, along with viewing the light show, you will be able to go inside the stadium for other activities.

“We’re going to have Christmas movies on the video board, we’re going to have hot chocolate and coffee and popcorn and some concessions available for sale,” Compton explained. “Red Art Studios going to be out here with Santa Claus doing Christmas pictures and a great Santa setting.”

Preparation for the event has been underway for the past two months, but Compton says the light show is worth the wait.

“End result people who see this are going to be very excited about what we’re actually being able to bring into Jackson,” Compton said.

You and your family can experience the light show starting Tuesday, November 21 at 5:30 p.m. The show will then continue until January 7. The cost to experience Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is $25 per carload, $40 for a minibus, limousine or activity van, and school and tour buses are $80.

**To avoid traffic issues organizers ask that you take Exit 87 off of I-40 and come up Ridgecrest Road Extended from Highway 70 for the start of the show to keep traffic flowing in one direction***