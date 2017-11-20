Jackson Animal Care Center breaks ground on new building

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center on Monday began their groundbreaking for a new quarantine building.

The building is expected to take nine months to build. It’s a project years in the making, originally an idea by former president of the Jackson-Madison County Humane Society, Lynn Caldwell.

The 4,900-square-foot facility will include a surgical suite, separate quarantine areas for dogs and cats, and a holding area for animal cruelty cases.

Organizers at the center say they will be able to house more animals and provide animals with better care with this new facility.

“We think it’s going to be a great facility to take care of the animals and a lot more services for the animals, veternary services, things that we could not do before,” Jackson Animal Care Center Director Harry Henry said.

The center hopes to build a new adoption building in the future as well, but adoptions are still taking place at their current building for now.