JPD: Two-vehicle crash sends woman to area hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.-A woman was transported to the hospital after a car wreck in north Jackson, Monday night.

Just before 8 p.m., Jackson police said a driver was traveling south on Highland Avenue and the other driver was traveling north and turned left onto North Parkway when the two collided. Ambulances and police were both on scene.

Police said the woman went to the hospital for abdominal pain.