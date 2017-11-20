Local church, non-profit organizations team up to help those in need for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local church hosts a meal for those in need.

Greater St. Luke Baptist Church teamed up with local charities, shelters and non-profit organizations Monday to welcome those in the community who are either homeless or in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

Speakers from groups such as the Dream Center, Global Mission Ministries, Day Mission and others came to offer more than just a meal. They all came with information to help anyone who needs to get back on their feet.

“To see the smiles on the faces and just being able to fellowship with the men and women that have come in and out of here today, it brings joy to your heart to see that they appreciate so much that somebody cared, that somebody is reaching to them,” said Marvin Hall,

Each person who came today left with a gift bag that included things like toiletries, hats, and scarves.