Madison Co. commissioners approve another $255K for new sheriff’s office

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County commissioners approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional funding Monday for renovations at the new sheriff’s office.

Commissioners approved $255,811.49 in additional funding to finish the sheriff’s office at the former West Middle School. “We’re pushing a million dollars,” Madison County Commission Chairman Gary Deaton said.

Deaton said the county borrowed $10 million for capital projects and will have to pay the money back. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Deaton how can the county afford it. “How can we afford it?” Deaton said. “Well, through a bond issue.”

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said he was not given a budget when they first started construction at West Middle. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Mehr if he plans to ask the commission for more money. “We hope this will be all that we’re going to be asking for,” Mehr responded.

Mehr told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News last year he hoped to move into the new facility by Spring 2017. Monday he said they hope to move in by the end of 2017.

Madison County commissioners are also scheduled to take up the school system’s capital plan at a special called meeting on Nov. 28.

“Some of it’s HVAC, but a lot of it is roof damage or just wear and tear over the years that hasn’t been repaired,” Jackson-Madison County School System Chief Operating Officer Ray Washington said.

The school system’s 10-year capital plan would cost the county $148 million, according to the district. “I’m not that uncomfortable with that number because I don’t think the money is anywhere close to that,” Madison County Commissioner Doug Stephenson said.

Commissioners also approved more than $1 million Monday for HVAC, roof and drainage repairs at several JMCSS schools. “South Side High School, North Side High School, East Elementary and Parkview Learning Center all have various issues that need to be addressed,” Washington said.

Washington said those projects should be done before the next school year.