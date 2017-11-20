Men charged in home invasion, assault on 96-year-old woman appear in court

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men charged in a Carroll County home invasion that sent an elderly woman to the hospital return to court.

Dakota Baggett and James Hill are accused of breaking into the woman’s home June 19 and attacking her. The woman, who was 96 years old at the time of the break-in, died last month.

Attorneys say a preliminary autopsy shows she died of pneumonia, but a secondary autopsy will determine if injuries from the break-in led to her death.

Baggett’s attorney says depending on the results the suspects may face additional charges.

“If the government chooses to, they could re-indict the gentlemen in January for a homicide charge, but this time it’s just aggravated assault and attempted homicide,” said Benjamin Dempsey, Baggett’s attorney.

Dempsey says it could take up to five weeks to get results from the secondary autopsy.

Both Baggett and Hill are set to appear back in court Jan. 8.