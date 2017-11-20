TDECD committee members discuss progress of Memphis Regional Megasite

JACKSON, Tenn.-Committee members meet to discuss the progress of the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County.

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and his executive team answered questions about the project. They said they are still actively seeking a tenant for the property as the site is not yet ready to break ground due to additional funding needed to be approved by Governor Haslam towards improvements such as waste water treatment.

Haywood County Mayor Franklin Smith said more local support is also needed through this process.

“We’ve got to sell ourselves as one unit, to whomever comes. It’s gotta be local government, state government and not just local government. Haywood County, it’s gotta be local government all over west Tennessee,” said Mayor Franklin Smith.

So far, leaders with the department of economic development said more than $143 million has been spent on the megasite project,with $72 million still needed. They are asking the public to stay patient as they continue to seek necessary permits by 2018.