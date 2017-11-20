Tyson Foods to invest $300M in Humboldt, create 1,500 jobs

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Just days after announcing an $84 million investment and 300-job expansion in Union City, Tyson Foods comes bearing more gifts this holiday season.

The food processing company already employs more than 5,000 Tennesseans and are adding even more.

There was no “beef” Monday in the Strawberry City — just chicken.

“Tyson Foods will locate new operations right here in Humboldt,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “The company will create 1,500 jobs.”

Along with jobs, Gov. Haslam announced Tyson Foods will invest $325 million in Humboldt — the single largest investment in Gibson County’s history and Tyson’s biggest investment in the state.

In 2019, the Gibson County industrial park in Humboldt will be home to Tyson’s new facility. At this time it hasn’t been determined how many acres the company will build on.

“We’ll start the construction over the next three to six months, and then we’ll move into a phase of hiring over the next year,” Tyson’s president of poultry Doug Ramsey said.

This project will be the first Tyson plant built in 20 years and is expected to generate $150 million annually in revenue for the state’s economy. Local farmers will be contracted to raise chickens and hundreds of workers will be needed for construction.

“We combine our farmers’ ability to contribute to this facility with the jobs that will be located here. This really is a win-win,” Gov. Haslam said.

“We look forward to being a part of the family and the community in western Tennessee,” Ramsey said. “It’s a great opportunity for Tyson Foods and a great opportunity for the partnership with Tennessee.”

Preparing more than a million chickens weekly for homes across the country, it will take a lot of manpower — a need Gibson County is ready to fill.

“Tyson feeding the world, and my little hometown of Humboldt, Tennessee, being a part of that. Wow,” Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said.

The Humboldt plant will be Tyson Foods’ fifth location in the state.