Union City police identify woman killed in Saturday crash

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City police have identified the woman killed in a crash Saturday morning as Beverly Gray, 74, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

According to a crash report from Union City police, Gray was one of four people in the two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer truck.

The report says the pickup truck Gray was a passenger in went through the intersection at North Clover Street and South Everett Boulevard, hitting the tractor-trailer truck.

The driver and another passenger, identified as 73-year-old Willie Gray and 46-year-old Staphenie Gray, were injured in the crash. Willie Gray and Stephanie Gray were taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment of their injuries, the report says.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck, George Miller, 54, was also taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

The report says Willie Gray will be summoned to court at a later time.