Union University settles lawsuit against U.S. Government

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University announced Monday that their lawsuit against the U.S. Government regarding providing contraceptives under employee healthcare plans, including birth control and Plan B.

According to a news release from Union University, the lawsuit, which was filed in 2014, was settled last week. Union University will be exempted from providing mandated contraception to employees under their benefit plans, the release says.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Jackson last week show that the lawsuit was dismissed due to settlement between Union and the U.S. Government.

The terms of that settlement included an admission by the U.S. Government that the mandate violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the release says.