More than 20 pit bull dogs removed from Weakley Co. home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed more than 20 pit bull dogs were removed Tuesday from a home on Highway 431 after complaints from neighbors.

Deputies said the owner of the home has been charged with animal cruelty and neglect after a dog on the property was euthanized due to health problems.

All the dogs on the property are being temporarily placed in animal shelters in the area, according to the sheriff’s office. The dogs are being treated by veterinarians.