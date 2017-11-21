Another Arctic Blast Coming Tonight

Weather Update – 1:30 p.m. – Tuesday

Cloudy skies are keeping temperatures in the 50s for most of West Tennessee today so far but a few have reached the lower 60s just after 1:30. A cold front is moving toward the Mid-South and even though it won’t bring us any rain tonight, it will bring us some strong winds from the north!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise on Wednesday, so expect a cold morning. However, winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour Wednesday morning will make temperatures near the freezing mark feel like they’re in the lower 20s! This should keep frost off the windshields but certainly requires the coat, gloves, hat, and scarf tomorrow.

Windy conditions will stick around into the afternoon, so we’ll struggle to reach 50°F for our high on Wednesday despite mostly sunny skies. High pressure will quickly build in tomorrow and Thursday for a nice Thanksgiving forecast. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest local and travel forecasts and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

