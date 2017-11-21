Billy W. Alred

Billy W. Alred, 78, died on Monday, November 20, 2017 at his Jackson, TN residence. A native of Glen, MS, Billy was born on December 6, 1938, the son of the late Earl A. and Lila Booth Alred. He was a long-time member of West Jackson Baptist Church where he served in the Senior Adult Ministry and Sunday school teacher for 32 years. He served as the Disaster Relief chairperson and was a member of the Building Committee as well as various other committees at the church. He recently served on the rebuilding project on the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying water sports, fishing, hunting, golf and tennis. He was a past president of the Chamber of Commerce in Humboldt, TN. He was a lifetime board member of the Salvation Army and was a member of the Rotary Club in both Humboldt and Jackson and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and was a past president and past Assistant Governor for West Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. He was retired as a healthcare administrator from West Tennessee Healthcare. He was instrumental with the establishment of the Cath Lab and the Respiratory Therapy programs at Jackson Madison County General Hospital, as well as establishing the Respiratory Therapy program at Jackson State Community College. He also taught CPR at Jackson State. He was a member of the local Heart Association having served as a past president.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Jo Evelyn Alred of Jackson, TN; a son, David W. Alred and wife Regina of Milan, TN; a daughter, Karen A. Harris and husband David of Jackson, TN; four grandchildren, Jillian Rae Hayes and husband Chris and Austin David Alred and wife Helen all of Palm Harbor, FL and Mark Carson Harris of Nashville, TN and Matthew Case Harris of Jackson, TN; and two brothers, Bobby Alred and wife Patricia of Marks, MS and Larry Dean Alred and wife Yvonne of Narrows, VA.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at West Jackson Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Hale and Rev. Maurice Hollinsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service

Pallbearers to serve will be Ken Marston, David Harris, Mark Carson Harris, Chase Harris, Austin Alred, Chris Hayes, Joe Bigford, John Cressman, David Waller, Glen Curlin, Harvey Lee Curlin, James Brown, Ron Hill, Clifton Exum, Jimmy Anderson, Jerry Asbille, Wilburn Yates, Dick Goddard, Ben McLeary and Dr. Jerry Peters.

The family is requesting memorials be directed to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s Alzheimer’s fund and Friends of Heart 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301 the Salvation Army 125 Allen Street, Jackson, TN 38301 or the Senior Adult Ministry at West Jackson Baptist Church, 580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305.

, 78, died on Monday, November 20, 2017 at his Jackson, TN residence.

A native of Glen, MS, Billy was born on December 6, 1938, the son of the late Earl A. and Lila Booth Alred. He was a long-time member of West Jackson Baptist Church where he served in the Senior Adult Ministry and Sunday school teacher for 32 years. He served as the Disaster Relief chairperson and was a member of the Building Committee as well as various other committees at the church. He recently served on the rebuilding project on the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying water sports, fishing, hunting, golf and tennis. He was a past president of the Chamber of Commerce in Humboldt, TN. He was a lifetime board member of the Salvation Army and was a member of the Rotary Club in both Humboldt and Jackson and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and was a past president and past Assistant Governor for West Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. He was retired as a healthcare administrator from West Tennessee Healthcare. He was instrumental with the establishment of the Cath Lab and the Respiratory Therapy programs at Jackson Madison County General Hospital, as well as establishing the Respiratory Therapy program at Jackson State Community College. He also taught CPR at Jackson State. He was a member of the local Heart Association having served as a past president.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Jo Evelyn Alred of Jackson, TN; a son, David W. Alred and wife Regina of Milan, TN; a daughter, Karen A. Harris and husband David of Jackson, TN; four grandchildren, Jillian Rae Hayes and husband Chris and Austin David Alred and wife Helen all of Palm Harbor, FL and Mark Carson Harris of Nashville, TN and Matthew Case Harris of Jackson, TN; and two brothers, Bobby Alred and wife Patricia of Marks, MS and Larry Dean Alred and wife Yvonne of Narrows, VA.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at West Jackson Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Hale and Rev. Maurice Hollinsworth officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service

Pallbearers to serve will be Ken Marston, David Harris, Mark Carson Harris, Chase Harris, Austin Alred, Chris Hayes, Joe Bigford, John Cressman, David Waller, Glen Curlin, Harvey Lee Curlin, James Brown, Ron Hill, Clifton Exum, Jimmy Anderson, Jerry Asbille, Wilburn Yates, Dick Goddard, Ben McLeary and Dr. Jerry Peters.

The family is requesting memorials be directed to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s Alzheimer’s fund and Friends of Heart 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301 the Salvation Army 125 Allen Street, Jackson, TN 38301 or the Senior Adult Ministry at West Jackson Baptist Church, 580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305.