Brownsville community holds Thanksgiving service

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-Several congregations gathered together Tuesday night for a Thanksgiving service in Brownsville.

Dozens of family and friends prayed inside the First United Methodist Church. Organizers say they made the service for people who would be traveling or with their families leading up to Thanksgiving.

“It’s a glorious time and a great night of fellowship and celebration and we’ve had a great time tonight worshiping together,” said minister, Tommy Russell.

The community service has been going on for nearly 30 years.