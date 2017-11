Free children’s program to be held at Casey Jones Home and Museum

JACKSON, Tenn.-Need something to do with your kids while they are out of school? Wednesday from 10a.m. to 1 p.m., Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum will be hosting a free children’s program with a reading time at the museum. Kids pre-kindergarten to 5th grade and their parents or grandparents are welcome to attend.

The hour-long program includes a themed story time followed by an activity and refreshments.