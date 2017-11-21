Local restaurant provide free Thanksgiving lunch to community

BELLS, Tenn.-The Front Porch in Bells hosted their 4th annual free Thanksgiving lunch, Tuesday.

Owner and chef Carolyn Reed says she saves money for this all year long, with a little help from her friends, family and staff.

She says for some people this is the only Thanksgiving they get.

“Always, always, as long as I got breath in my body, it’s going to be something that I do. I’m just thankful that everything worked out perfect today and looking forward to tomorrow,” said Carolyn Reed, owner of the Front Porch.

One member of the Front Porch family was unable to attend due to health. They all wanted to wish Miss Alberta a Happy Thanksgiving.