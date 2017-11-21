Millions hit the road for Thanksgiving; THP increases patrols

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 51 million travelers are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving.

“Wednesday is a peak travel day as well as Sunday,” Nichole Lawrence with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

State officials are stepping up to keep you safe with the fifth annual I-40 Challenge Drive to Zero Fatalities.

“Any time you have holidays like this we have to step up our patrols as much as possible,” Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The THP is increasing patrols along the 455 miles of I-40 in Tennessee.

“People are traveling outside of their norm,” Wilbanks said. “A lot of people are distracted. They have things to do and places to be and that thing. We try to be out there and be seen and let the public know we are paying attention.”

Wilbanks says it’s important to focus on the road.

“Seat belts are important. Don’t drive distracted. Phones and other things. Pay attention to the road. Pay attention to driving,” Wilbanks said.

There’s one thing you won’t see this season.

“Beginning Wednesday at noon and running through Monday morning at 6 a.m., we will halt all construction-related lane closures,” Lawrence said.

TDOT says they hope this makes traffic run smoothly.

“We just want people to drive safely and to know if there were lanes temporarily open, they will be open,” Lawrence said.

Wilbanks said another hidden danger drivers need to be aware of involves deer on roadways.

“Deer crashes are really up,” Wilbanks said. “It’s prime mating season, and I have seen several crashes in the last five to seven days.”

TDOT representatives say there is a smartphone app available for drivers to check the travel conditions before leaving home.

“If travelers are willing to know before they go, they can get on your SmartWay app and they can check out the map to see if there’s any congestion,” Lawrence said.