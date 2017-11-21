Mugshots : Madison County : 11/20/17 – 11/21/17 November 21, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Jordan Hoffman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Alan Johansen Contempt of court, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Alexis Andrews Theft under $500, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Anthony Jones Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Antiqua McClendon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Antonia Reid Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Brady Redd Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Brooklyn Vincent Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Chad Hudgins Unlawful exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Crystal Crawford Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Erica Froehlich Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Floyd Williams Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Tavish Woody Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Tina Blackwood Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Victor McLin Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Victor Skinner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/21/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore