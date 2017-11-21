Perry Co. man pleads guilty to filing false federal income tax return

JACKSON, Tenn.-A Perry County man pleaded guilty to filing a false federal income tax return.

According to investigators, Joel Anthony Bunch of Clifton pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false individual income tax return in 2013.

According to documents, he deposited business income into his personal bank account and knowingly provided incomplete

and inaccurate information to his paid preparer. As a result, court documents state Bunch’s gross receipts

were under reported by more than $27,000, resulting in an additional tax due of more than $8,300.