Restaurant celebrates 7th annual free Thanksgiving lunch for community

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.- Wednesday, a local restaurant will host another free Thanksgiving lunch.

The Brownsville Family Restaurant on East Main Street in Brownsville will provide Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Volunteers are preparing a full Thanksgiving meal for anyone that stops by for lunch.

The restaurant’s owners and employees say it is important to give back to the community. This is the 7th year for the free Thanksgiving meal to the public.