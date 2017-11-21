Two West TN properties added to Nat’l Register of Historic Places

NASHVILLE, Tenn.- The Tennessee Historical Commission announced the addition of eight properties in the state to the National Register of Historic Places, with two of them in West Tennessee.

The first is the Leach Fire Lookout Tower located in Cedar Grove in Carroll County, which was built in 1957.

The second is the Mt. Zion School near Bradford in Gibson County. The school was built in 1870 and historians say it is an important example of African American education in Gibson County. It is also the last known one-room elementary school remaining in the county.

It closed in 1960.