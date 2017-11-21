Warmest Day Of The Week, Much Colder Tomorrow

Weather Update 7:41 AM :

A chilly start to the day. Temps will warm quickly this afternoon up to around 62. It will be the warmest day of the week. Another cold front will take aim tonight and will drop temperatures significantly. In fact, high temperatures won’t make it to 50 degrees tomorrow! Turkey day looks cold to start with lows dropping into the 20s again to start the day. We’ll warm up to the 50s for the high temperatures. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 Midday 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.

