Young boy receives surprise Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World

JACKSON, Tenn — The Make-A- Wish foundation gives one little boy the surprise of a lifetime.

It was a memorable night for 5-year-old, Warner Wood. Warner was diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition three years ago, but thanks to some good Samaritans, Warner and his family are heading to the Happiest Place on Earth.

“When we walked through the doors I think we just felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude and celebration all together,” Warner’s Mom, Brittany Wood said.

Every year the West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic raises funds to give back to the community. This year, they partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make Warner’s dream of going to Disney World come true. At age 2, Warner was diagnosed with leukemia, and since battling the illness physicians and staff at the clinic have supported the Wood family.

“Knowing that he’s finished with treatment and especially with everyone who supported us all along the clinic and our family and friends, it’s just been amazing,” Wood said.

CEO of the West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic, Donna Klutts said. “Very blessed during this holiday season to do something for somebody else.”

The surprise reveal party was filled with family and friends and included posters of pals, Woody and Buzz, who Warner is looking forward to meeting during the trip to Disney World.

“When he was diagnosed all of his Toy Story, the whole gang came with us to the hospital,” Wood said. “And they were in the hospital bed with him and they went to clinic with us all the time.”

Warner’s mom says he was diagnosed around the Thanksgiving holiday, so this family trip makes this Thanksgiving even more special.

“This is just an amazing experience that Warner is going to get to go on,” Wood said. “And we couldn’t imagine taking him in any other way.”

The Wood family will head to Disney World during the first week of December.

Just last year, Make-A-Wish granted more than 15,000 wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.