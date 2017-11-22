1 airlifted after Highway 70 crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was airlifted Wednesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 70 near Lavinia Road in northern Madison County.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said a concrete truck and passenger vehicle were involved in the crash. The driver of the passenger vehicle had to be removed from the car, Turner said.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. and the road was blocked due to the crash.

The driver was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis for treatment.