Bitter Cold Beginning to Thanksgiving!

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday

Happy Thanksgiving Eve! It feels more like winter out there with highs in the middle to upper 40s this afternoon. Nearly every spot in West Tennessee, including Memphis, has had temperatures stay under 50°F. We’re now heading for a night of well below freezing temperatures!

Tonight

Under clear skies with calm winds we’ll start Thanksgiving morning in the lower to middle 20s in West Tennessee. This will be the coldest Thanksgiving morning since 2013 when we started the day with a temperature of 14°F! I guess we can be thankful it’s not that cold.

It’ll get a little bit warmer tomorrow than it was today with sunny skies on Thanksgiving Day as temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

