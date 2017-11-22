Busy travel day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Tenn — Triple AAA projects more than 50 million Americans will hit the roadways.

Before heading to family gatherings and carving the turkey, you may have to wait for some family members to get off the busy highways.

“Traveling to Arkansas, that’s where we go every year for Thanksgiving since I can remember and we’re coming from Nashville,” holiday traveler, Nick Nickells said.

School is out and some business are closed as Thanksgiving is only one day away. The day before the holiday means a busy time for travelers.

“I have never been in traffic like on route 40 before,” traveler, RJ Thacker said.

Triple AAA is projecting 50.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase over last year.

“There’s a lot more this year seems like there’s a lot more people on the road and getting out of Nashville was really congested kind of wish I had taken 840 this time around,” Nickells said.

Even with the average price of gas nationwide at the highest point since 2014, that is not stopping drivers from getting to the Thanksgiving table.

“I haven’t been able to see my family for several months now because of the new job I have here and I’m just happy to be headed home,” holiday traveler, Michael Gonzalez said.

It is not just major highways experiencing the holiday rush.

Jackson Resident, Antwon Wade said, “Around here with all the traffic work it’s been crazy so I can only imagine what it’s like now going back and forth to different locations.”

If you’re driving along Interstate 40, expect to see an increased Tennessee Highway Patrol presence.

“Right up there on the next exit and under a bridge over there there were cops everywhere,” Thacker said.

The extra patrols is part of THP’s annual I-40 Challenge: Drive to Zero Fatalities.

“I feel more safe that their doing their jobs and I’m proud that their out there,” traveler, John Patty said.

Wade said, “Be safe and most importantly enjoy your family because that’s what it’s all about.”

Some good news if you are traveling. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says they are pulling up all of the temporary lane closures to ensure plenty of driving room for travelers. The THP is increasing patrols along I-40 through the holiday weekend. State troopers want to remind all drivers to buckle up and focus on the road.