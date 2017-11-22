Cold And Breezy!

Weather Update:

Another arctic blast arrives just in time for the Thanksgiving Day holiday season. It will be rather chilly throughout much of the day. Even at the warmest point of the day when we hit a High temperature around 47°F, wind chill temps will still be in the mid to upper 30s most of the day. Tonight High pressure will move in out of the west. This will cause winds to gradually relax, as a result we could be dealing with patchy frost again tomorrow morning, along with low temperatures in the mid to low 20s. Temps will begin recovering on Thanksgiving day, making it back into the 50s.. However if you have plans to do Black Friday shopping. It will start very cold with temps in the middle to upper 20s. It will warm back into the 60s in the afternoon though. Everyone have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving! I’ll see you on ABC 7 for Midday and CBS 7 At Noon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com