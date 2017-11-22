Customer flood grocery stores last minute shopping for Thanksgiving.

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a constant flow of customers all Wednesday at Jackson supermarkets, as folks are checking items off their list. Being sure not to forget anything for their Thanksgiving feast.

“Pretty crowded,” shopper Junior Smothers said. “You can tell its Thanksgiving by the shopping going on.”

Thanksgiving traffic isn’t only affecting Jackson roads but there’s also basket-to-basket congestion in the grocery aisles.

“I’ve come to do my last minute shopping,” shopper Debra Allison said. “I’m gonna go home and start my cooking for tomorrow.”

This Thanksgiving eve folks are out, checking ingredients off their shopping list.

“Well came out here because I needed one of them good country hams for Thanksgiving,” Smothers said.

“We’re having family for dinner tonight and family for dinner tomorrow, so here we are,” shopper Sherry Taylor said.

“My sister even asked for some baked beans,” shopper Lashika McMurray said. “Who eats baked beans on thanksgiving? But she’s going to get some.”

Family members are on the way and Wednesday may be the last time folks can get to the stores before the cooking starts for Thanksgiving dinner.

“Turkey and dressing, roasted vegetables, pecan pie and red velvet cake,” Taylor said.

“Cooking, eating dressing, chitlins, ham, greens, potato salad,” Ellison said.

Shoppers say food isn’t the only thing they look forward to on turkey day.

“I get to see friends and relatives that I hadn’t seen for a whole year,” Smothers said.

“Family, family, family, family,” McMurray said. “Laughs, joy. Just us being around each other. That’s all that matters.”

If you forgot something on your list, this is the time to check it twice and get to the store. Between your first and second plate Thursday, don’t forget to tell the ones you love you’re thankful for them.