East TN homicide suspect added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Ahren Presley, 20, is wanted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI on charges stemming from two deceased people found March 3 in Old Fort, according to a TBI release.

Presley should be considered armed and dangerous.

A grand jury returned indictments against Presley on Nov. 6 charging him with two counts of felony murder robbery, two counts of felony murder theft, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and theft, and two counts of especially aggravated robbery, according to the release.

Presley is described as a white man with light brown hair and brown eyes standing five feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 148 pounds.

Anyone with information about Presley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.