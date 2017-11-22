Jackson firefighters offer tips to avoid deep-fried turkey troubles

JACKSON, Tenn. — Be careful in the kitchen. About 2,000 residential fires break out on Thanksgiving Day in the United States every year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Firefighters with the Jackson Fire Department demonstrated Wednesday what not to do this Thanksgiving if you plan to deep fry a turkey. “A fire doubles every 17 seconds,” Jackson Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Rico Bryson said.

Bryson said preparation is key. Do not overfill the pot with oil, and test it the day before. “Take the container that you’re going to be cooking in,” he said. “Fill that container to the fill line with water. Lower your turkey into that water to actually see what your fill line will be.”

Firefighters said give your turkey at least 24 hours to completely thaw before cooking. “It’s almost like dropping a big ice cube in hot grease,” Bryson said.

If you plan to deep fry your turkey this Thanksgiving, firefighters say you should always have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Firefighters say do not cook on the deck or in the garage. “You should do that a safe distance away from your home,” Bryson said.

Bryson also encouraged people to consider cooking in an oil-less fryer. “To me it’s the safest way possible to deep fry your turkey if you do decide to do that yourself,” he said.

You could have someone else cook the turkey. “One of the safest ways to deep fry your turkey is seek out restaurants across the city that smoke turkeys, deep fry turkeys for you, that do it more professionally,” Bryson said.

Experts say never let children or pets near the fryer, even if you are not using it. The oil inside the pot can stay dangerously hot for several hours after you are done cooking.