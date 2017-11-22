Madison Co. sheriff offers holiday safety tips

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With the holiday season here again, Madison County Sheriff John Mehr offers the following safety tips to residents.

· Always lock your vehicles and place packages out of sight, in your trunk when possible.

· Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times, especially at night.

· Park in lighted areas and as close to stores as possible.

· At night, avoid shopping alone.

· Don’t flash your cash and carry as little cash as you can.

· Use a designated driver for holiday parties involving alcohol or when using prescription drugs, and do not use illegal drugs.

· Watch out for fire starters, such as candles, fireplaces and turkey fryers.

· Plan UPS deliveries when someone is at home.

· Always buckle up, even when traveling a short distance.

· Put the cell phone away. Distracted driving is the cause of 1/4th of traffic accidents and fatalities.

· Beware of telephone scams and con artists trying to steal your money.

· Do not post your travel plans and locations online. You are asking to be burglarized.

· At home, don’t overload your electrical outlets, water your trees daily and stay in the kitchen while cooking.

Sheriff Mehr asks residents to report suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office and to use your cell phone to take photos of license plates or any unusual activities.