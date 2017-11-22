‘The Ned’ helps those in need as temperatures drop

JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘The Ned’ in downtown Jackson is helping out those in need as the temperatures start to drop.

They are collecting hats, scarves and gloves to decorate a tree.

They will tie the scarves, hang the hats and gloves on the tree for anyone to take that is in need.

Officials with ‘The Ned’ said they got the idea from pictures they saw in Chicago and New York.

“They had all of these scarves and all of these things for the homeless, so they could take them and be warm for the winter. And so we thought that would be a great idea here,” Destiny Freeman, administrative specialist at ‘The Ned’, said.

You can donate your items at ‘The Ned’ to the box outside of the box office.

They will be taking donations through Dec. 28.