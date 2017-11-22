Officials urge caution for Black Friday shoppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — “If you get that gut feeling, go back in the mall,” Ben Blackwell with Maxxguard security company said.

‘Tis the season to go shopping, but officials want you to be aware of those who aren’t in the holiday spirit.

“This is a prime time for these thieves to steal your information and destroy your credit,” Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said.

Officials are warning those heading out the door on Black Friday to stay safe and shop smart.

“Look at the other vehicles around and make sure there aren’t people hanging around watching you,” Mehr said.

“You need to always have your car locked and keep your keys with them,” Blackwell said.

“Wait and purchase your most expensive item last,” Capt. Jeff Shepard with the Jackson Police Department said.

Shepard says Jackson police are stepping up security the entire week.

“We’ve increased the patrol cars that are in the shopping district, and we are watching for suspicious activity and trying to keep people safe,” Shepard said.

Officials are giving a special message to women about those looking to steal more than just a deal.

“You always see this time and season thieves go in and take a lady’s purse, and they will grab it from the shoulder, flip them around and steal it from them,” Sheriff Mehr said.

“You need to keep the money in a pocket close to you, that way if they grab your purse they are going to get things that you can replace,” Blackwell said.

Officials also say to hide your bags.

“People will break the windows and steal those packages right out of the backseat,” Blackwell said.

“It’s a good idea to put some in your trunk, but again your car is not a safe,” Shepard said.

Also, stay alert.

“They need to walk with their heads up and not on their phones texting,” Blackwell said.