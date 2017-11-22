Redemption Road gives hope to rescued horses

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Almost a month ago, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News showed you over 35 malnourished horses rescued from a property in Haywood County. On Wednesday, we met with Lori Collins from Redemption Road Rescue to see where this group of horses has gone since then.

“There was a few that didn’t make it, sadly. We were just too late,” said Lori Collins, founder and director of Redemption Road Rescue. “Unfortunately sometimes that happens, but on a good note, there are so many that did make it and are doing incredible.”

Collins says they have been gaining weight and getting healthy due to a strict diet.

“Her mane was completely full of cockleburs,” Collins said, “and our volunteers spent a lot of time and a lot of oil getting them out.”

One of the worst cases from October looks and acts a lot different than she did before.

“She’s friendly, she whinnies when we come in to feed, talks to us as we come up, likes to be loved on and pet on,” Collins said.

One little pony already has her happy ending planned out for her, from terrible living conditions to a soon-to-be surprise from Santa.

“She walked right up to this little girl, and so she picked her own little girl and going to have a happy ending,” Collins said. “Sometimes they pick us.”

Collins says since October a Haywood County rescue pony and one from a rescue in Hardeman County have been inseparable.

“They’ve kind of bonded over their circumstances, through their tragedies. They’ve developed a beautiful friendship,” Collins said.

Owners of the horses, Richard Woolls and Melinda Woolls, are each charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty. Their first court date is Dec. 5.

You can learn more about Redemption Road Rescue at redemptionroadrescue.com.