800 runners show up for 13th annual Turkey Day 5K at Gold’s Gym

JACKSON, Tenn.— On Thursday morning, people warmed up for the 13th annual Turkey Day 5K hosted by Gold’s Gym.

“We’ve got just about 800 runners here this morning,” Steve Roten, owner and general manager at Gold’s Gym, said. “The cold didn’t keep everyone away.”

Everyone was given a number and then lined up at the starting line.

Runners raced down Carriage House Drive, through neighborhoods and then circled back to Gold’s Gym. Some runners look forward to this race every year.

“It’s just a tradition,” Danny Crossett, who has run in every Turkey Day 5K, said. “The more it grows, the more excitement it is and the more fun it is.”

Arthur Priddy says he has watched the race in the past to just cheer on the runners. But this year he and his rooster Bow… decided to run.

“So we’ve got 21 [or] 22 chickens. This one is named Bow because he was born bow-legged. He’s my buddy.”

The money raised goes to support RIFA here in Jackson.

“Somewhere in the range of $90,000 that this race has contributed to RIFA over the years,” Roten said.

And once all the racers crossed the finish line, they headed home to enjoy their thanksgiving lunch.