Coldest Thanksgiving Morning Since 2013

Weather Update – 6:30 a.m. – Thanksgiving Day

Thanks to calm winds, we’re starting Thanksgiving morning in the middle 20s in West Tennessee though a little cloud cover is keeping parts of the Mid-South to just the upper 20s and lower 30s. This is one of the coldest Thanksgiving mornings since 2013 when we started the day with a temperature of 14°F! I guess we can be thankful it’s not that cold.

It’ll get a little bit warmer today than it was yesterday with sunny skies on this Thanksgiving Day as temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s. The warming trend will likely continue right up until the weekend with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 60s on Friday and Saturday. There’s another cold front coming on Saturday but right now we’re expecting West Tennessee to stay mainly dry with only a 10% chance for rain. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com