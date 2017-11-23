Local cafe provides free Thanksgiving meals to community

SELMER, Tenn — Owners of one local cafe are paying it forward this holiday season, offering free Thanksgiving meals to the entire community.

The Rockabilly Cafe is a home away from home for many residents in the city of Selmer.

“It makes you feel good, it makes your heart feel good, it makes you know that you’re doing something for somebody,” Store Manager, Stacy Thompson said.

Store owners are spending the holiday serving free thanksgiving meals.

“You take it for granted that someone has somewhere to go,” Thompson said.

Organizers said hundreds of people have came out to share a meal, but it couldn’t have been done without the help of more than 150 volunteers.

“We’re so happy and glad to do it it,” Store Owner, Lola Nichols said. “Just makes cold chills go all over you when you’re talking about it, but we have fed a lot of people today.”

Thompson said the event is all about doing something kind from the heart, without worrying about the price. “It doesn’t matter that’s not the point of doing it. We’re not here to make anything. Nobody got paid today. Nobody gets any money, nobody,” Thompson said.

The only funds collected went inside a donation box to give to a family in need for Christmas. Along with feeding the public, organizers delivered meals to assisted living facilities and to those who are sick and shut in.

“We’ve just had a good turnout today, we love everybody,” Nichols said.

Some volunteers say it brings them great joy to help those in need.

“We pride ourselves in giving back to the community,” City Alderman, Johnny Norris said. “And the Mayor John Smith was here before and he had to leave unfortunately, but we’re just proud we can give back,”

With plenty of good eats and even better vibes, residents say there’s a lot to be thankful for.

“It’s a totally different feeling in here. It’s home, it’s fellowship, it’s family, it’s home. This is our Thanksgiving here,” Thompson said.

In addition to the restaurant in Selmer, store owners have another in Ramer. They plan to divide the donations in half and give them to a family in need.