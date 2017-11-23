Local church makes sure no one spends Thanksgiving alone

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local church is making sure no one spends Thanksgiving alone.

New Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Trenton opened their doors to anyone in the community.

Thanksgiving dinners were served to those less fortunate, or people who may not have a place to go.

Those with the church say this is an important part of their outreach.

“We have to show that we love one another. Because if you don’t show the less fortunate that you love them, who will if the church won’t?” Jerry Moore, pastor, said.

This is the fourth year the church served Thanksgiving dinner.

The Trenton police and fire department also came out to show their support.