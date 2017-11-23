Shoppers swarm Jackson stores before Black Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. –Shoppers strolled into stores, like JCPenny and Toys ‘R Us, after waiting for hours in line.

“The line wasn’t bad and everything was calm getting in, ” said shopper, Sheila Pearson.

Whittney Pinckley and Ashley Farmer are sporting t-shirts to celebrate the tradition of shopping right after Thanksgiving dinner.

“We love it when you have kids at home that are going nuts all the time and anyway it’s nothing to get out with some people crazy shopping,” says Farmer.

“And I feel like if you mentally prepare yourself, it is okay. It’s going to be big crowds! It’s almost like you expect it and it’s going to be fun,” said Pinckley.

Many customers started lining up at noon on Thanksgiving Day. JCPenny will stay open until 9 p.m. Friday. Toys ‘R Us is open for 30 hours straight, staying open until 11p.m. Friday.

“This is our SuperBowl,” says Toys ‘R Us store manager, Amie Menick.

Parents are hoping to grab the most popular items off the shelves before Christmas.

“Unicorns are in! So anything that’s unicorn for little girls is super popular,” says Menick.

“Well, I can’t tell you because then if my kids see this they will know what they’re getting for Christmas!” Pinckley laughs.

“We’re just out having a good time and we’re ready to stay up all night long,” said Farmer.