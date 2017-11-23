Shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday deals at ‘Gamestop’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several shoppers were at Gamestop Thursday taking advantage of early Black Friday deals.

In south Jackson, one early shopper said he had his sights set on the Madden 18 video game when he found a deal at the south Jackson Gamestop store.

“I saw on Walmart the other day that they had it for $20 off, but this store has it for half off, so that’s pretty big,” Tony Clark, Black Friday shopper, said.

