Warming Trend into the Last Weekend of November

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thanksgiving Day

Happy Thanksgiving! It felt like the middle of Winter this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 20s! This was the coldest Thanksgiving morning since 2013 when we started the day with a temperature of 14°F! I guess we can be thankful it wasn’t that cold. There’s a warming trend in the forecast before the next cold front arrives this weekend.

Tonight

Skies will stay clear this evening, but winds will begin to shift from out of the southwest keeping overnight lows to the 30s. We’ll start Friday morning in the lower to middle 30s, so for any shoppers out there early on Black Friday, it’ll be calm and cold but not as cold as it was this morning.

It’ll get a lot warmer tomorrow with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 60s on Friday and they’ll do the same on Saturday, though a cold front will move in during the day Saturday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the next chance for rain and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

