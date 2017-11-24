2 transported after Highway 45 crash in Henderson

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were transported Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson.

The wreck occurred just after 1 p.m. on Highway 45 in Henderson near the Wilson School Road intersection.

Police on scene said one vehicle was changing lanes when it struck the other, causing it to leave the roadway, hit a fence and roll over.

A woman and her grandson were in the vehicle that overturned. They were both transported to a Jackson hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The people in the other vehicle were not injured, according to police.

The Henderson Police Department and Henderson Fire Department responded.